Investigation Underway after 3-Year-Old Dies after Being in Car in Cullman County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities in Cullman County say a young child has died after being found in a car, though sheriff’s officials have not revealed the circumstances. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick says 3-year-old Johnathan Millam was pronounced dead Sunday at a local hospital.

The Cullman Times reports that he was found unresponsive in a car in the town of Holly Pond. Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry says the death appears to have been “a tragic accident.”

He says that his office is still investigating.

