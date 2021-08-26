Lawyer in Gov. Kay Ivey’s Office Arrested

by Alabama News Network Staff

A lawyer in Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office was arrested Wednesday on charges of using a computer to solicit or exploit a child.

Jail records show Chase Tristian Espy was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on the charges. Court records weren’t immediately available to show the details behind the accusation.

Espy was employed as deputy general counsel in the governor’s office. In a statement, Ivey’s office called the accusations tragic and shocking and said Espy’s employment has been terminated.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)