Man Injured in Shooting in North Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Police and fire responded Wednesday evening to the 2600 block of Cong W.L. Dickinson Drive after receiving a report of a person shot.

Once they arrived on the scene, contact was made with an adult male victim who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators later determined that the shooting occurred in the area of Coliseum Boulevard and Northern Boulevard.

No word on any suspects at this time.