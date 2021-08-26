NEW FRIDAY 8PM: Dynasty – “The British Are Coming”

by Janae Smith

1/3 DYN416a_00011r Dynasty -- "The British Are Coming" -- Image Number: DYN416a_00011r.jpg -- Pictured: Elaine Hendrix as Alexis Carrington Colby -- Photo: Danny Delgado/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

2/3 DYN416a_00021r Dynasty -- "The British Are Coming" -- Image Number: DYN416a_00021r.jpg -- Pictured: Elaine Hendrix as Alexis Carrington Colby -- Photo: Danny Delgado/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

3/3 DYN416a_00054r Dynasty -- "The British Are Coming" -- Image Number: DYN416a_00054r.jpg -- Pictured: Elaine Hendrix as Alexis Carrington Colby and Sam Underwood as Adam Carrington -- Photo: Danny Delgado/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved





GRANT SHOW MAKES HIS DIRECTORIAL DEBUT; NENE LEAKES GUEST STARS – Blake (Grant Show) makes a life changing announcement, in more than one way. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) calls on Nene Leakes (guest star Nene Leakes) to help stir the pot of competition in the online shopping world. Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) attempts to make amends with Fallon and Adam (Sam Underwood), yet they are both suspicious of her motives. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) have very different ways of processing recent events. A new arrival to Atlanta raises many questions.

Watch a new episode of Dynasty Friday Aug 27 at 8PM on your local Montgomery CW!