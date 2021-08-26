Pentagon: Several U.S. Military Members Killed, Others Injured in Attack on Airport in Kabul

by Alabama News Network Staff

A U.S. official says several Marines were killed and a number of other American military were wounded Thursday in an attack on Kabul’s airport. U.S. officials have said that information is still coming in and they are trying to determine exact numbers of casualties.

The Pentagon would not say what troops were involved but acknowledged that “a number of U.S. service members were killed.”

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby says, “We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate.”

