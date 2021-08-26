Raptor Center to Resume Shows on Football Weekends in Auburn

by Alabama News Network Staff

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A raptor center at Auburn University will resume its shows on football weekends.

The Auburn University Southeastern Raptor Center plans its “Football, Fans, and Feathers” educational series every Friday before home football games.

Each show will feature about 10 raptors, including hawks, eagles, and other birds of prey. Tickets for the hour-long shows are available for $8.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved