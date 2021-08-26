The Montgomery Symphony Orchestra Performed their “Broadway Under the Stars” Concert at ASF

by Carrington Cole

The Montgomery Symphony Orchestra came back with their 34th annual ‘Broadway Under the Stars’ concert.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival hosted the free event Thursday evening. The orchestra performed a variety of Broadway favorites including: West Side Story, Wicked, Hamilton, and the Sound of Music. Audience members were encouraged to bring picnic food and chairs to enjoy the concert. This concert was also to introduce Montgomery Symphony Orchestra’s newest Interim Director and Conductor: Jamie Reeves.

Director of Cultural Affairs of the City of Montgomery, Yvette Jones-Smedley, had this to add about the Montgomery Symphony Orchestra, “We have such a wide variety of musicians that come from diverse backgrounds and they’re coming together in this community symphonic situation, which does not generally occur, ya know, most symphonies like New York symphony philharmonic, ya know they get paid big bucks to do what they do but you are not jipped at all by this experience because all these people are worthy of being in any of those orchestras, but they grace us here in our city so we are blessed that they come and they share their talents with us.”

The Montgomery Symphony Orchestra will be performing again in October at the Davis Theatre. Tickets are on sale now for the rest of their 2021-2022 season.