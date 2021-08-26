Tropical Depression Nine Forms In The Caribbean; Less Rain For Us Thursday

by Ben Lang

Thursday started cloudier than Monday through Wednesday of this week. The low clouds gradually mixed out Thursday morning, and our area became sunnier in most locations by midday. The rain chance looks significantly lower today, with only stray showers or storms possible this afternoon. Otherwise, expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs temperatures in the low 90s. The heat index could still be close to 100° this afternoon. Tonight looks partly cloudy, warm, and humid with lows in the low to mid 70s.

The rain chance rises Thursday afternoon, but it won’t be a washout. Showers and storms could be widely scattered about our area through the early evening. Be mindful of that if you’ll be spending the evening out and about. The rain chance could be a touch higher both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, but the weekend doesn’t look like a washout. There’s just a good chance that you’ll see rain at some point over the weekend. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds both days with highs in the low 90s.

Tropical depression nine formed just southwest of Jamaica in the Caribbean Thursday morning. While it’s a weak system now, it could strengthen quickly on it’s way through the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Most models and the official National Hurricane Center forecast favor the storm to make landfall along the northern gulf coastline late Sunday night or next Monday morning. Right now, the most likely area of landfall is the Louisiana coast. That would keep more significant, direct impacts to our west. However, the forecast track can and will change between now and next Monday morning. Check back frequently for updates.

If nothing else, rain chances remain elevated for the first part of next week. If Nine tracks further east, part of our area could face a tropical tornado threat Monday or Tuesday, but it’s too early to tell. After landfall, nine tracks up the lower Mississippi River Valley then into the Tennessee Valley Tuesday or Wednesday. By next Thursday, whatever is left of the system heads to our east, so our rain chance likely goes down.