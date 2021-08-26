Woman Charged with Kidnapping in Abduction of Alabama Infant

by Alabama News Network Staff

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman is charged with kidnapping after a newborn baby boy was abducted from a home in suburban Birmingham. Authorities tell news outlets that 37-year-old Lakesha Brown was arrested in the disappearance of 4-day-old Kamarion Taylor. Authorities say the baby’s mother awakened from a nap Tuesday afternoon to find the infant missing from the playpen where she had laid him for a nap. The child was located and returned to his mother more than five hours later. Court records weren’t available to show whether Brown had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

