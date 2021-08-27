ASU Football: SWAC announces addition of five games to ESPN football schedule, including a pair of Alabama State contests

by Janae Smith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced additions to the 2021 football television schedule, including a pair of home games featuring Alabama State.

The 2021 slate, which includes a record number of league games slated to be available on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms, no features five additional games that have been slated to be carried live on ESPN+.

Alabama State will be featured on ESPN+ twice in five days as the platform has picked up the Texas Southern game on November 20 and the Turkey Day Classic against Tuskegee on November 25. Both games will kick at 2 pm.

Those games join games already airing for the Hornets on the ESPN Family of Networks including on the road against Auburn (September 11) on the SEC Network. The Hornets can also be seen on ESPN+ at home against Bethune-Cookman (September 25), on the road against Jackson State (October 16) on ESPN+, and the Magic City Classic in Birmingham against Alabama A&M (October 30) on ESPN3 and tape-delayed on ESPNU.

The two additional games give Alabama State six games on the ESPN Family of Networks this fall.

Alabama State opens the 2021 season next weekend at ASU Stadium against Miles, with kick set for 5 pm.

