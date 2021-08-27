COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Friday, Aug. 27

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19.

The latest numbers shows that Alabama is short even more ICU beds.

As of Friday, August 27, 2021, there are currently 2,886 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 47 of them are children. The numbers from Thursday were 2,879 and 45.

Among the adult patients, 84% are unvaccinated. Four percent are partially vaccinated, while 12% are fully vaccinated.

There are 1,549 staffed ICU beds in the state, but 1,615 ICU patients. That is a deficit of 66 beds, compared with a deficit of 40 beds the day before.