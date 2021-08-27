Elmore County Schools: COVID-19 Cases Continue to Climb

by Alabama News Network Staff

Elmore County School Supt. Richard Dennis has provided a new weekly update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the school system.

He says 244 students and 23 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. That compares to 111 students and 16 employees one week ago.

He says the ADPH quarantine guidelines have forced more students to be sent home, specifically in the elementary schools.

Dennis says the school system will continue to work to keep schools open to provide in-person instruction, but he needs parents’ help.

“If your child has symptoms, please keep your child at home. This is especially important for the elementary schools where masks are not required and whole classes are impacted,” he said.

Last week, he said,“If numbers continue to increase and schools are unable to cover faculty and staff absences, schools will shift to virtual platforms as needed until each is able to return enough faculty and staff to support face-to-face operations.”