Gov. Ivey Orders Flags to be Lowered to Honor Victims of the Attack in Kabul

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Ivey has ordered that all flags be lowered in honor of the 13 U.S service members, and victims who were killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport Thursday. This is in accordance with the presidential proclamation.

Governor Ivey said the following in a statement released on her website.

“The state of Alabama joins our fellow Americans and allies in mourning the loss of our

American patriots and the brave other victims in Afghanistan. We pray for their loved ones to be

comforted during their time of grieving, those injured in the attack and for all of our service

members, citizens and cohorts to make it home safely. The sacrifice of those we lost today and in

the years before is not in vain, and our support remains steadfast for the U.S. Armed Forces.”

Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, August 30.