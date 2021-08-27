For Its Milestone 30th Season, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Reveals Its First Two Celebrity Contestants, Suni Lee and Jojo Siwa

by Janae Smith

ABC announced yesterday during their TCA “Dancing with the Stars” panel the first two celebrity cast members as part of the 30th season, gold medal Olympian Suni Lee and pop star JoJo Siwa. Lee and Siwa appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” for their first sit-down interview this morning, and again when the remaining cast is revealed WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8. The milestone season premiere airs live MONDAY, SEPT. 20 at 7PM, when each celebrity finds out which pro dancer is their partner.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, the series returns to the ballroom with an all-new lineup of celebrities, airing MONDAYS at 7PM on your local ABC32.

SUNISA LEE – Sunisa “Suni” Lee is a three-time Olympic medalist, taking home the esteemed gold medal as the all-around champion in women’s gymnastics at the 2020 Olympic Games. As the first Hmong-American Olympian, her story is more than just triumph, it’s one of representation. Born and raised in Minnesota, Lee’s journey now takes her to Alabama, where she will compete as a college freshman this fall at Auburn University. At just 18 years old, Lee hopes to inspire and empower her peers and the next generation to work hard toward their passions and achieve their dreams.

Follow Sunisa Lee on Instagram and Twitter.

JOJO SIWA – JoJo Siwa is a global superstar, singer, television and film star, bestselling author and social media sensation. Siwa has over 60.5 million followers on social media and over 3.6 billion views on YouTube. In 2020, she was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. A consumer products powerhouse, her famous JoJo Siwa bow has sold more than 80 million bows globally to date. Next, Siwa will star in and executive produce “The J Team,” a new live-action musical premiering on Paramount+. Siwa also serves as creative director and executive producer of the upcoming series “Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution” on Peacock.

Follow JoJo Siwa on Instagram and Twitter.