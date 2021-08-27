Ms. Lecy Lindsey Celebrates 100th Birthday in Pine Hill

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Wilcox County woman celebrates a major milestone in life along with her family.

Lecy Lindsey of Pine Hill was born on August 27, 1921.

Four generations of family were on-hand to celebrate the centenarian.

Lindsey says living long enough to see so much of family is a blessing.

“I prayed for this,” said Lindsey.

“I didn’t know it was gon’ come to a day like today. But it did. And I thank God for it.”

Her family has established an annual memorial scholarship fund as a continual legacy in her honor.