Ms. Lecy Lindsey Celebrates 100th Birthday in Pine Hill
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
A Wilcox County woman celebrates a major milestone in life along with her family.
Lecy Lindsey of Pine Hill was born on August 27, 1921.
Four generations of family were on-hand to celebrate the centenarian.
Lindsey says living long enough to see so much of family is a blessing.
“I prayed for this,” said Lindsey.
“I didn’t know it was gon’ come to a day like today. But it did. And I thank God for it.”
Her family has established an annual memorial scholarship fund as a continual legacy in her honor.