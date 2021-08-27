U.S. Supreme Court Allows Evictions to Resume During Pandemic

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Supreme Court is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Landlords and real estate agents from Alabama and Georgia had asked the high court last week to halt the latest version of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) moratorium on certain residential evictions.

According to Census Bureau data, roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two months.

The court says in an unsigned opinion late Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reimposed the moratorium Aug. 3, lacked the authority to do so under federal law.

The justices are rejecting the administration’s arguments in support of the CDC’s authority.

