Gov. Kay Ivey Declares State of Emergency

by Chankilttra Osborne

Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for several counties this afternoon.

Several counties are expected to face the threat of strong winds, flooding, and tornadoes due to Hurricane Ida.

The emergency went into effect at 2 p.m. earlier today. All coastal and western counties are included in the order.

This weather event is expected to cause significant damage to public and private property, and to disrupt essential services like water and power.