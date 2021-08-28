Hurricane Ida Heading for Louisiana; Alabama Coast Under Tropical Storm Warning

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is tracking Hurricane Ida, which is heading toward the Louisiana coast and is expected to be a Category 4 storm before landfall. Alabama is close enough to the storm to feel the effects.

As of 10AM CDT Saturday, the Alabama coast has been placed under a Tropical Storm Warning. That means that tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours.

Mobile Bay is under a Storm Surge Watch, which means there’s the possibility of a life-threatening surge of water within 48 hours.

In our part of Alabama, Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler says we can expect tropical downpours of rain and wind gusts up to 40 mph, mainly Monday and Tuesday. Conditions will be worse west of Interstate 65, especially the closer you get to the Mississippi state line. Brief spin-up tornadoes are possible throughout the area. Those possible tornadoes could start early Sunday morning in Southwest Alabama.

As of 10AM CDT Saturday, Ida’s winds are 85 mph, but rapid strengthening is expected.

Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area along the Louisiana coast beginning Sunday with tropical storm conditions expected to begin by late tonight or early Sunday morning. These conditions will spread inland over portions of Louisiana and Mississippi Sunday night and Monday.

Heavy rainfall from Ida will begin to impact the Louisiana coast Sunday morning, spreading northeast into the Lower Mississippi Valley later Sunday into Monday. Total rainfall accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches are possible across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi through Monday.

Weather forecasters say residents across Louisiana’s coast should rush to prepare. A combination of voluntary and mandatory evacuations have been called for cities and communities across the region including New Orleans, where the mayor ordered a mandatory evacuation for areas outside the city’s levee system and a voluntary evacuation for residents inside the levee system.

But since the storm quickly escalated in intensity, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said it wasn’t possible to order a mandatory evacuation of the entire city. Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared an emergency for all of Louisiana.

Your Weather Authority team of meteorologists will be tracking Hurricane Ida around the clock. Watch for updates on-air, online and on your phone until the storm passes.

TRACKING HURRICANE IDA:

Download the free Alabama News Network weather app:

iPhone – Android

Watches & Warnings

Live Interactive Radar

Exclusive WeatherSTEM – live conditions in Montgomery

Weather Authority: Twitter – Facebook

Weather Authority Web Page

Safe from the Storm – storm safety tips

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)