LACEUP – Week One Highlights and Scores

by Adam Solomon

AHSAA FOOTBALL SCOREABOARD

Week 1Results (Includes Thursday’s scores)

CLASS 7A

Alma Bryant 28, Mary Montgomery 12

Auburn 16, Opelika 14

Austin 17, Decatur 13

Central-Phenix City 33, Eufaula 0

Daphne 54, Davidson 14

Dothan 14, Park Crossing 7

Enterprise 28, Carver-Montgomery 12

Fairhope 28, Andalusia 0

Foley 20, Murphy 0

Gadsden City 34, Fort Payne 10

Grissom 33, Lee-Huntsville 22

Hewitt-Trussville 41, Saraland 0

Hoover 35, Alpharetta (GA) 7

James Clemens 47, Athens 7

Oak Mountain 21, Pelham 0

Prattville 29, Stanhope Elmore 6

Smiths Station 50, Columbus (GA) 0

Theodore 36, Baker 31

Thompson 55, Sparkman 0

CLASS 6A

Briarwood Christian 42, Spain Park 8

Buckhorn 18, Bob Jones 17

Chilton County 40, Jemison 7

Citronelle 34, Satsuma 16

Clay-Chalkville 57, Hueytown 40

Gardendale 39, Bessemer City 0

Gulf Shores 31, Brookwood 0

Hartselle 41, Mae Jemison 0

Hazel Green 40, Lawrence County 2

Helena 27, Chelsea 14

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 35, Tuscaloosa County 10

Homewood 9, Vestavia Hills 7

Jackson-Olin 38, Calera 13

Jasper 20, Cullman 16

Lee-Montgomery 41, Jeff Davis 13

McAdory 33, Demopolis 28

Mortimer Jordan 45, Corner 12

Mountain Brook 38, Huntsville 7

Muscle Shoals 36, Florence 35

Northridge 35, Central-Tuscaloosa 16 (Saturday)

Pinson Valley 49, Shades Valley 0

Robertsdale 31, Elberta 7

Russell County 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit

Sidney Lanier 33, Paul Bryant 13

Southside-Gadsden 31, Hokes Bluff 0

Spanish Fort 42, St. Paul’s Episcopal 7

Springville 38, St. Clair County 28

Valley 14, Lanett 8

Wetumpka 18, Tallassee 14

Woodlawn 28, Carver-Birmingham 21

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 42, Jacksonville 6

Ardmore 33, Elkmont 13

Beaurgard 29, B.T. Washington 16

Brindlee Mountain at Douglas, cancelled

Bullock County at Central-Hayneville, cancelled

Central, Clay County 35, Benjamin Russell 26

Cordova 47, Carbon Hill 8

Douglas 42, Woodville 8

Fairfield 32, Center Point 14

Fairview 56, Vinemont 28

Faith Academy 13, Williamson 7

Greenville 14, Blount 12

Guntersville 29, Arab 21

Headland 13, Abbeville 6

Leeds 17, Pell City 0

Marbury 34, Dallas County 21

Moody 45, John Carroll Catholic 14

Parker 63, Huffman 42

Pike Road 56, Calhoun 0

Pleasant Grove 61, Oxford 24

Rehobeth 16, Ashford 6

Russellville 45, Deshler 37

Sipsey Valley 30, Hale County 24

Sylacauga 1, Lincoln 0, forfeit

UMS-Wright 31, Mobile Christian 0

West Point 1, Good Hope 0, forfeit

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 47, Highland Home 6

American Christian 34, Greensboro 20

Anniston 32, Ohatchee 27

Bibb County 31, Fayette County 12

Brooks 34, Sheffield 6

Central-Florence 49, Hatton 22

Cleburne County 43. Beulah 13

Dale County 55, Daleville 18

Dora 56, Holt 24

Geneva 14, Slocomb 7

Gordo 40, Alicevlle 31

Haleyville 29, St. John Paul II Catholic 22

Hamilton 37, Sulligent 22

Jackson 40, Clarke County 20

Madison Academy 42, Scottsboro 7

Madison County 42, Boaz 35

Montevallo 41, Shelby County 24

Munford 21, Fultondale 0

New Hope 1, Columbia 0, forfeit

Oneonta 41, Hayden 14

Priceville 70, Brewer 0

Randolph 35, Glencoe 0

Saint James 35, Reeltown 6

St. Michael Catholic 49, McIntosh 0

Straughn 38, Red Level 2

Vigor 25, Hillcrest-Evergreen 14

West Blocton 43, Holtville 25

West Limestone 55, Clements 28

Westminster Christian 28, Geraldine 26

West Morgan 48, East Lawrence 34

White Plains 29, Donoho 14

CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy 28, Houston Academy 6

Chickasaw 24, St. Luke’s Episcopal 7

Colbert Heights 29, Decatur Heritage 27

Collinsville 21, Crossville 20

Dadeville 47, Elmore County 7

Danville 27, Falkville 7

Excel 67, Wilcox Central 0

Flomaton 38, Northview, FL 14

Holly Pond 31, Cold Springs 0

J.B. Pennington 21, Oak Grove 20

Lauderdale County 23, Wilson 6

Monroe County 28, J.F. Shields 0

Montgomery Catholic 50, Charles Henderson 0

New Brockton 40, Georgiana 8

Oakman 66, Curry 18

Piedmont 27, Cherokee County 0

Plainview 28, Ider 14

Prattville Christian 1, Ellwood Christian 0, forfeit

Providence Christian 49, Northside Methodist 30

Saks 42, Talladega 0

Southside-Selma 44, Selma 16

Sylvania 50, Sardis 22

Trinity Presbyterian 18, Montgomery Academy 15

T.R. Miller 36, Escambia County 6

Winfield 32, Northside 14

CLASS 2A

Addison 28, Lynn 0

Ariton 49, Goshen 0

B.B. Comer 40, Childersburg 0

Brantley at Luverne, cancelled

Colbert County 41, R.A. Hubbard 0

Cottonwood 28, Samson 14

Dade County (GA) 51, North Sand Mountain 0

Elba 34, Opp 28

Geneva County 33, Wicksburg 14

Horseshoe Bend 1, Victory Christian 0, forfeit

Houston County 21, Florala 12

LaFayette 53, Central Coosa 14

Lamar County 7, Phil Campbell 0

Leroy 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit

Lexington 53, Tanner 20

Locust Fork 34, Appalachian 19

Mars Hill Bible 26, East Limestone 7

Midfield 1, Wenonah 0, forfeit

Orange Beach 26, Fruitdale 0

Randolph County 40, Woodland 34

Sand Rock 48, Pisgah 42

Section 34, Valley Head 14

Southeastern 41, Ashville 19

Spring Garden 40, Cedar Bluff 0

Tharptown at Phillips, cancelled

Thorsby 54, Verbena 0

Vincent 40, Billingsley 6

West End 39, Pleasant Valley 14

Whitesburg Christian 51, Asbury 28

Winston County 28, Meek 22

CLASS 1A

Autaugaville 38, Talladega County Central 12

Choctaw County 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit

Coosa Christian 42, Gaston 0

Hackleburg 26, Brilliant 6

Hubbertville 49, Waterloo 0

Keith 37, Greene County 0

Kinston 20, Zion Chapel 12

Maplesville 28, Isabella 21

Marion County 48, Vina 0

McKenzie 41, Marengo 24

Millry 60, Washington County 6

Notasulga 12, Winterboro 0

Pickens County 26, Linden 16

Ragland 40, Gaylesville 14

R.C. Hatch 28, Francis Marion 26

Shoals Christian 1, Alabama School/Deaf 0, forfeit

Sumiton Christian 46, Cherokee 0

Sweet Water 13, Thomasville 7

Wadley 28, Ranburne 14