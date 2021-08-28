LACEUP – Week One Highlights and Scores
AHSAA FOOTBALL SCOREABOARD
Week 1Results (Includes Thursday’s scores)
CLASS 7A
Alma Bryant 28, Mary Montgomery 12
Auburn 16, Opelika 14
Austin 17, Decatur 13
Central-Phenix City 33, Eufaula 0
Daphne 54, Davidson 14
Dothan 14, Park Crossing 7
Enterprise 28, Carver-Montgomery 12
Fairhope 28, Andalusia 0
Foley 20, Murphy 0
Gadsden City 34, Fort Payne 10
Grissom 33, Lee-Huntsville 22
Hewitt-Trussville 41, Saraland 0
Hoover 35, Alpharetta (GA) 7
James Clemens 47, Athens 7
Oak Mountain 21, Pelham 0
Prattville 29, Stanhope Elmore 6
Smiths Station 50, Columbus (GA) 0
Theodore 36, Baker 31
Thompson 55, Sparkman 0
CLASS 6A
Briarwood Christian 42, Spain Park 8
Buckhorn 18, Bob Jones 17
Chilton County 40, Jemison 7
Citronelle 34, Satsuma 16
Clay-Chalkville 57, Hueytown 40
Gardendale 39, Bessemer City 0
Gulf Shores 31, Brookwood 0
Hartselle 41, Mae Jemison 0
Hazel Green 40, Lawrence County 2
Helena 27, Chelsea 14
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 35, Tuscaloosa County 10
Homewood 9, Vestavia Hills 7
Jackson-Olin 38, Calera 13
Jasper 20, Cullman 16
Lee-Montgomery 41, Jeff Davis 13
McAdory 33, Demopolis 28
Mortimer Jordan 45, Corner 12
Mountain Brook 38, Huntsville 7
Muscle Shoals 36, Florence 35
Northridge 35, Central-Tuscaloosa 16 (Saturday)
Pinson Valley 49, Shades Valley 0
Robertsdale 31, Elberta 7
Russell County 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit
Sidney Lanier 33, Paul Bryant 13
Southside-Gadsden 31, Hokes Bluff 0
Spanish Fort 42, St. Paul’s Episcopal 7
Springville 38, St. Clair County 28
Valley 14, Lanett 8
Wetumpka 18, Tallassee 14
Woodlawn 28, Carver-Birmingham 21
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 42, Jacksonville 6
Ardmore 33, Elkmont 13
Beaurgard 29, B.T. Washington 16
Brindlee Mountain at Douglas, cancelled
Bullock County at Central-Hayneville, cancelled
Central, Clay County 35, Benjamin Russell 26
Cordova 47, Carbon Hill 8
Douglas 42, Woodville 8
Fairfield 32, Center Point 14
Fairview 56, Vinemont 28
Faith Academy 13, Williamson 7
Greenville 14, Blount 12
Guntersville 29, Arab 21
Headland 13, Abbeville 6
Leeds 17, Pell City 0
Marbury 34, Dallas County 21
Moody 45, John Carroll Catholic 14
Parker 63, Huffman 42
Pike Road 56, Calhoun 0
Pleasant Grove 61, Oxford 24
Rehobeth 16, Ashford 6
Russellville 45, Deshler 37
Sipsey Valley 30, Hale County 24
Sylacauga 1, Lincoln 0, forfeit
UMS-Wright 31, Mobile Christian 0
West Point 1, Good Hope 0, forfeit
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 47, Highland Home 6
American Christian 34, Greensboro 20
Anniston 32, Ohatchee 27
ome 6
HomBibb County 31, Fayette County 12
Brooks 34, Sheffield 6
Central-Florence 49, Hatton 22
Cleburne County 43. Beulah 13
Dale County 55, Daleville 18
Dora 56, Holt 24
Geneva 14, Slocomb 7
Gordo 40, Alicevlle 31
Haleyville 29, St. John Paul II Catholic 22
Hamilton 37, Sulligent 22
Jackson 40, Clarke County 20
Madison Academy 42, Scottsboro 7
Madison County 42, Boaz 35
Montevallo 41, Shelby County 24
Munford 21, Fultondale 0
New Hope 1, Columbia 0, forfeit
Oneonta 41, Hayden 14
Priceville 70, Brewer 0
Randolph 35, Glencoe 0
Saint James 35, Reeltown 6
St. Michael Catholic 49, McIntosh 0
Straughn 38, Red Level 2
Vigor 25, Hillcrest-Evergreen 14
West Blocton 43, Holtville 25
West Limestone 55, Clements 28
Westminster Christian 28, Geraldine 26
West Morgan 48, East Lawrence 34
White Plains 29, Donoho 14
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 28, Houston Academy 6
Chickasaw 24, St. Luke’s Episcopal 7
Colbert Heights 29, Decatur Heritage 27
Collinsville 21, Crossville 20
Dadeville 47, Elmore County 7
Danville 27, Falkville 7
Excel 67, Wilcox Central 0
Flomaton 38, Northview, FL 14
Holly Pond 31, Cold Springs 0
J.B. Pennington 21, Oak Grove 20
Lauderdale County 23, Wilson 6
Monroe County 28, J.F. Shields 0
Montgomery Catholic 50, Charles Henderson 0
New Brockton 40, Georgiana 8
Oakman 66, Curry 18
Piedmont 27, Cherokee County 0
Plainview 28, Ider 14
Prattville Christian 1, Ellwood Christian 0, forfeit
Providence Christian 49, Northside Methodist 30
Saks 42, Talladega 0
Southside-Selma 44, Selma 16
Sylvania 50, Sardis 22
Trinity Presbyterian 18, Montgomery Academy 15
T.R. Miller 36, Escambia County 6
Winfield 32, Northside 14
CLASS 2A
Addison 28, Lynn 0
Ariton 49, Goshen 0
B.B. Comer 40, Childersburg 0
Brantley at Luverne, cancelled
Colbert County 41, R.A. Hubbard 0
Cottonwood 28, Samson 14
Dade County (GA) 51, North Sand Mountain 0
Elba 34, Opp 28
Geneva County 33, Wicksburg 14
Horseshoe Bend 1, Victory Christian 0, forfeit
Houston County 21, Florala 12
LaFayette 53, Central Coosa 14
Lamar County 7, Phil Campbell 0
Leroy 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit
Lexington 53, Tanner 20
Locust Fork 34, Appalachian 19
Mars Hill Bible 26, East Limestone 7
Midfield 1, Wenonah 0, forfeit
Orange Beach 26, Fruitdale 0
Randolph County 40, Woodland 34
Sand Rock 48, Pisgah 42
Section 34, Valley Head 14
Southeastern 41, Ashville 19
Spring Garden 40, Cedar Bluff 0
Tharptown at Phillips, cancelled
Thorsby 54, Verbena 0
Vincent 40, Billingsley 6
West End 39, Pleasant Valley 14
Whitesburg Christian 51, Asbury 28
Winston County 28, Meek 22
CLASS 1A
Autaugaville 38, Talladega County Central 12
Choctaw County 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit
Coosa Christian 42, Gaston 0
Hackleburg 26, Brilliant 6
Hubbertville 49, Waterloo 0
Keith 37, Greene County 0
Kinston 20, Zion Chapel 12
Maplesville 28, Isabella 21
Marion County 48, Vina 0
McKenzie 41, Marengo 24
Millry 60, Washington County 6
Notasulga 12, Winterboro 0
Pickens County 26, Linden 16
Ragland 40, Gaylesville 14
R.C. Hatch 28, Francis Marion 26
Shoals Christian 1, Alabama School/Deaf 0, forfeit
Sumiton Christian 46, Cherokee 0
Sweet Water 13, Thomasville 7
Wadley 28, Ranburne 14