Public Viewing Held for State Representative Thad McClammy Saturday Evening

by Carrington Cole

The public viewing for the late State Representative Thad McClammy was held Saturday evening.

The visitation was held at the Historic Day Street Missionary Baptist Church from 3 to 6 pm. Representative McClammy was first elected to represent District 76 in 1994. He died of natural causes at the age of 78 on August 21st. Friends, family, and people in the community who looked up to Representative McClammy attended the viewing.

A long-time friend of Thad McClammy, Kippy Tate, had this to say about the late State Representative, “We’re gonna miss him. He’ll be truly missed; this state, this town, this country is going to miss Thad McClammy. He really made a mark here and I just don’t know who can replace him, but I don’t think he’ll be replaced, but I can tell you this, we will miss him for sure.”

The funeral will be held Sunday August 29th at True Divine Baptist Church at 1 pm.