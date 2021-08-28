Rev. Jesse Jackson Moves to Rehab Hospital, Wife in ICU for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

A family statement released Friday also said his wife, Jacqueline, has been moved to an intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago and is receiving oxygen but breathing on her own.

The Jacksons were admitted to the hospital last weekend. Jesse Jackson, who is 79, was vaccinated. Jacqueline, who is 77, was not.

COVERAGE FROM CBS NEWS

The family statement says Jesse Jackson’s COVID-19 symptoms are abating but he will receive occupational and physical therapy due to Parkinson’s disease.

