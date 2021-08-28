Routine Weather For The Weekend, But Ida Threatens

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: It has been a slightly below average Saturday temperature wise, with most places barely touching 90. However, heat indices have been nearing or exceeding 100 in some spots. Rain and storms have been moving in from the East, following an upper level pattern. The coverage of showers and storms will be pretty widespread throughout the afternoon, which will bring some heat relief to the area.

TONIGHT: Model data hints at showers and storms remaining in the area around 7 P.M. tonight, but rain will be exiting as the evening progresses. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail, and I expect fairly muggy conditions throughout the night. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

TOMORROW: A similar weather day is expected for Sunday, with highs near 90 and a good chance of rain. However, our model data hints that some of the extreme outer bands of Hurricane Ida could move through, which could pose a severe weather threat ahead of the main threats Monday and Tuesday.

HURRICANE IDA: Ida is currently a Category 2 Hurricane, with winds at 100mph and a pressure of 976mb. An eye is beginning to become visible on satellite, which means intensification is taking place. The main thing about Ida’s eye is it is fairly large, which means that it will be easier for the eye to stay stable and maintain itself, which could enhance strengthening. Within the next couple of hours, continued strengthening is expected. The National Hurricane Center is still forecasting a Category 4 Hurricane at landfall, but that intensity could change in the next couple of days. There is still a possibility that Ida could make a run at a low end Category 5 Hurricane before landfall, due to the very warm sea surface temperatures. As our entire area is located east of the center of circulation, the threat for severe weather will be constantly monitored ahead of Ida’s landfall and thereafter.

8 DAY FORECAST: Sunday will feature a typical summer day, with temperatures hovering around 90 and a good chance for showers and storms. Monday and Tuesday will be days in which Hurricane Ida’s impacts for central and south Alabama will be constantly monitored. After Ida’s departure, temperatures will be steadily climbing back into the 90s, with chances of rain throughout the afternoon every day.