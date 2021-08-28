Thousands of Voting Rights Advocates March in Washington, DC

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Voting Rights March

From left, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., attend a march for voting rights, marking the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Thousands of voting rights advocates rallied in Washington and across the country Saturday to call for sweeping protections against a further erosion of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The rally comes as some states move aggressively to pass laws that critics say would make it harder to vote, particularly for voters of color.

COVERAGE FROM CBS NEWS
COVERAGE FROM ABC NEWS

Even as protesters push for stronger protections, Republican lawmakers in Texas are on the brink of passing an overhaul of its voting laws Those changes include restrictions on voting by mail, limits on when voters can cast ballots and other measures that Republicans say will improve the integrity of its elections.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Alabama) spoke at the March On for Washington and Voting Rights at the National Mall in Washington. The event follows U.S. House passage of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and commemorates the 58th anniversary of the historic March on Washington.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Categories: Montgomery, National News, News, West Alabama
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts