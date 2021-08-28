Thousands of Voting Rights Advocates March in Washington, DC

by Alabama News Network Staff

Thousands of voting rights advocates rallied in Washington and across the country Saturday to call for sweeping protections against a further erosion of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The rally comes as some states move aggressively to pass laws that critics say would make it harder to vote, particularly for voters of color.

Even as protesters push for stronger protections, Republican lawmakers in Texas are on the brink of passing an overhaul of its voting laws Those changes include restrictions on voting by mail, limits on when voters can cast ballots and other measures that Republicans say will improve the integrity of its elections.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Alabama) spoke at the March On for Washington and Voting Rights at the National Mall in Washington. The event follows U.S. House passage of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and commemorates the 58th anniversary of the historic March on Washington.

58 years ago, brave Americans joined together for the #MarchOnWashington to demand freedom and justice for all. Today, old battles have become new again and I’m here at the National Mall to call on the Senate to pass #HR4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act! pic.twitter.com/radBblR5aD — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) August 28, 2021

