10AM UPDATE: HURRICANE IDA NEARS COAST AS CATEGORY 4 STORM

by Ryan Stinnett

The eye of Hurricane Ida was located by reconnaissance aircraft and NWS Doppler radar near latitude 28.8 North, longitude 90.0 West. Ida is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph. A slightly slower northwestward motion should continue through this evening. A turn toward the north should occur by Monday morning, followed by a slightly faster northeastward motion by Monday night and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Ida will make landfall along the coast of southeastern Louisiana within the hurricane warning area within the next few hours. Ida is then forecast to move well inland over portions of Louisiana and western Mississippi Monday and Monday night, and move across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday.

Reports from NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated that the maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph with higher gusts. Ida is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some slight additional strengthening is still possible before Ida moves onshore along the Louisiana coast. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. An elevated NOAA C-MAN station at Southwest Pass recently reported a sustained wind of 105 mph and a wind gust of 121 mph. A station in Shell Beach, Louisiana, recently reported a sustained wind of 44 mph and a gust of 52 mph. A NOAA National Ocean Service tide gauge in Shell Beach, Louisiana, recently reported a water level of 5.6 feet above mean higher high water, which is an approximation of inundation in that area. The latest minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance aircraft is 933 mb (27.55 inches).

FOR ALABAMA: We remain east of the center of circulation which is the “bad side” or “wet side” of the storm and we are going to start feeling the impacts from the system today lasting through Tuesday.

Along the coast, Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings are in effect for Mobile and Baldwin Counties as several feet of storm surge will occur. All waters as far east as Panama City are closed due to dangerous surf and rip current threats.

A tornado threat will continue to spread inland across Southwest Alabama associated with feeder bands and this threat will continue to spread into Central Alabama the rest of today. The SPC maintains a risk for severe weather for much of the state for reason today and tonight.

This threat will continue into Monday and Monday night and again much of the state is in a risk.

The threat continues even into Tuesday as well.

Most of the time, tropical tornadoes are small, quick spin-up tornadoes that last a few minutes, but are still very dangerous. Make sure you stay weather aware and have a way to receive severe weather alerts when they are needed and our Alabama News Network Weather App is a great resource to have…it is free and available in the App Store and the Google Play Store…Search ANN Weather.

Besides the tornado threat, heavy rainfall will also spread across Alabama starting today, continuing through Tuesday. Several inches are expected across much of the state, especially West Alabama.

Flooding will be a growing concern and a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of Southwest, West, and Central Alabama for this threat. This watch area could be expanded, and you do not have to be in a watch to experience flash flooding.

Expect breezy conditions as well with gusty winds over 40 mph possible at times Monday and Tuesday, the higher wind gusts will be across West Alabama.

Though Alabama will have impacts from this system, this is truly going to be a catastrophic storm for Louisiana. If you know anyone in the area that has not evacuated, they still have time to do so, but must do it immediately.

More updates through out the day!!!

Ryan