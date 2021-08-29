HURRICANE IDA A DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE

by Ryan Stinnett

Reports from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 150 mph with higher gusts. The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance aircraft data is 935 mb (27.61 in).

SUMMARY OF 600 AM CDT…1100 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…28.3N 89.4W

ABOUT 75 MI…120 KM SSE OF GRAND ISLE LOUISIANA

ABOUT 60 MI…95 KM SSW OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…150 MPH…240 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 315 DEGREES AT 15 MPH…24 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…935 MB…27.61 INCHES

HURRICANE IDA: Ida become a Major Hurricane overnight, it continues to intensify and is now a powerful category 4 hurricane. This is going to be a devastating storm for Southeast Louisiana. Latest information and discussion on the system.

The center of Hurricane Ida was located near latitude 28.0 North, longitude 89.1 West. Ida is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph, and this general motion should continue through tonight and early Monday, followed by a slower northward motion on Monday afternoon. A northeastward turn is forecast by Monday night. On the forecast track, the center of Ida will continue moving across the north-central Gulf of Mexico this morning, and make landfall along the coast of southeastern Louisiana within the hurricane warning area this afternoon or evening. Ida is then forecast to move well inland over portions of Louisiana and

western Mississippi on Monday and Monday night.

Satellite and Doppler radar data indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 140 mph with higher gusts. Ida is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is forecast, and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast this afternoon. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 946 mb (27.94 inches).

Key Messages:

1. There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation Sunday along the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama within the Storm Surge Warning area. Extremely life-threatening inundation of 9 feet or greater above ground level is possible somewhere within the area from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the coast of Mississippi. Overtopping of local levees outside of the Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System is possible where local inundation values may be higher. Interests throughout the warning area should follow any advice given by local officials.

2. Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the coast of southeastern Louisiana. Hurricane-force winds are expected Sunday in portions of the Hurricane Warning area along the Louisiana coast, including metropolitan New Orleans, with potentially catastrophic wind damage possible where the core of Ida moves onshore. Actions to protect life and property should be rushed to completion in the warning area.

3. Damaging winds, especially in gusts, will spread inland near the track of the center of Ida across portions of southeastern Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi Sunday night and early Monday. These winds will likely lead to widespread tree damage and power outages.

4. Ida will produce heavy rainfall today through Monday across the central Gulf Coast from southeastern Louisiana, coastal Mississippi, to far southwestern Alabama resulting in considerable to life-threatening flash and urban flooding and significant riverine flooding impacts. As Ida moves inland, significant flooding impacts are possible across portions of the Lower Mississippi, Tennessee, and Ohio Valleys through Wednesday.

FOR ALABAMA: We are east of the center of circulation which is the “bad side” or “wet side” of the storm and we are going to start feeling the impacts from the system today, lasting through at least Tuesday.

Along the coast, Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings are in effect for Mobile and Baldwin Counties as several feet of storm surge will occur. All waters as far east as Panama City are closed due to dangerous surf and rip current threats.

Starting this morning, a tornado threat will begin to spread inland across Southwest Alabama associated with feeder bands and this threat will continue to spread into Central Alabama through the day. The SPC has issued a risk for severe weather for much of the state for reason today and tonight.

This threat will continue into Monday and Monday night and again much of the state is in a risk.

The threat continues even into Tuesday as well.

Most of the time, tropical tornadoes are small, quick spin-up tornadoes that last a few minutes, but are still very dangerous. Make sure you stay weather aware and have a way to receive severe weather alerts when they are needed and our Alabama News Network Weather App is a great resource to have…it is free and available in the App Store and the Google Play Store…Search ANN Weather.

Besides the tornado threat, heavy rainfall will also spread across Alabama starting today, continuing through Tuesday. Several inches are expected across much of the state, especially West Alabama.

Flooding will be a growing concern and a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of Southwest, West, and Central Alabama for this threat. This watch area could be expanded, and you do not have to be in a watch to experience flash flooding.

Expect breezy conditions as well with gusty winds over 40 mph possible at times Monday and Tuesday, the higher wind gusts will be across West Alabama.

Though Alabama will have impacts from this system, this is truly going to be a catastrophic storm for Louisiana. If you know anyone in the area that has not evacuated, they still have time to do so, but must do it immediately.

More updates through out the day!!!

Ryan