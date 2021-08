Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall As Category 4 Storm In Louisiana

by Ryan Stinnett

SUMMARY OF 100 PM CDT...1800 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...29.2N 90.3W ABOUT 20 MI...30 KM W OF GRAND ISLE LOUISIANA ABOUT 55 MI...90 KM SSW OF NEW ORLEANS LOUISIANA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...150 MPH...240 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 320 DEGREES AT 13 MPH...20 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...930 MB...27.46 INCHES

…EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IDA MAKES LANDFALL NEAR PORT FOURCHON LOUISIANA…

NOAA Doppler radar imagery indicates that the eye of Ida made landfall along the southeastern coast of Louisiana near Port Fourchon around 1155 AM CDT. Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and Doppler radar data indicate that Ida’s maximum sustained winds at landfall were estimated to be 150 mph. The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance aircraft data is 930 mb (27.46 in).

Within the past hour, sustained winds of 43 mph and a gust to 67 mph were reported at Lakefront Airport in New Orleans. A NOAA National Ocean Service tide gauge On Shell Beach, Louisiana, recently reported a water level of 6.4 feet above mean higher high water, which is an approximation of inundation in that area.

A NOAA National Ocean Service tide gauge at Bay Waveland Yacht Club, Mississippi, recently reported a water level of 5.5 feet above mean higher high water, which is an approximation of inundation in that area.

SUMMARY OF 1155 AM CDT…1655 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…29.1N 90.2W

ABOUT 15 MI…25 KM SW OF GRAND ISLE LOUISIANA

ABOUT 45 MI…75 KM SE OF HOUMA LOUISIANA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…150 MPH…240 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 320 DEGREES AT 13 MPH…20 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…930 MB…27.46 INCHES