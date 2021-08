HURRICANE IDA NOW A DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE

by Ryan Stinnett

BREAKING UPDATE: Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft and NOAA Doppler weather radars indicate that Hurricane Ida has continued to rapidly intensify this Sunday morning. Maximum sustained winds are now estimated to be 130 mph. This makes Ida a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.Ida’s central pressure has fallen 6 millibars during the past hour.

SUMMARY OF 200 AM CDT…0700 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…27.7N 88.8W

ABOUT 100 MI…160 KM S OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

ABOUT 175 MI…280 KM SE OF HOUMA LOUISIANA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…130 MPH…215 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 320 DEGREES AT 15 MPH…24 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…949 MB…28.02 INCHES