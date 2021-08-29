Hurricane Ida: School Closings

by Alabama News Network Staff

Several school systems in our area have announced that they will be closed due to Hurricane Ida. Alabama News Network will be updating this list as needed.

These are the school systems that will be closed Monday, except as noted:

Clarke County Schools

Conecuh County Schools

Dallas County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday

Demopolis City Schools

Hale County Schools

Marengo County Schools

Perry County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday

Selma City Schools – Virtual Monday, closed Tuesday

Thomasville City Schools

Wilcox County Schools