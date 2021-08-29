Hurricane Ida: School Closings
Several school systems in our area have announced that they will be closed due to Hurricane Ida. Alabama News Network will be updating this list as needed.
These are the school systems that will be closed Monday, except as noted:
Clarke County Schools
Conecuh County Schools
Dallas County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday
Demopolis City Schools
Hale County Schools
Marengo County Schools
Perry County Schools – Closed Monday and Tuesday
Selma City Schools – Virtual Monday, closed Tuesday
Thomasville City Schools
Wilcox County Schools