PHOTO GALLERY: Actor Ed Asner, TV’s “Lou Grant” Dies at 91

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

 

Actor Ed Asner, the blustery but lovable Lou Grant in two successful television series, has died. He was 91.

Asner’s representative confirmed the death in an email Sunday to The Associated Press.

Asner was a journeyman actor in films and TV when he was hired in 1970 to play the grumpy TV news boss, Lou Grant, on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” The show ended after seven seasons and Asner moved on to star in “Lou Grant,” playing the same character, but in a newspaper drama.

The part brought Asner three best supporting actor Emmys on “Mary Tyler Moore” and two best actor awards on “Lou Grant.” He also won Emmys for his roles in the miniseries “Rich Man, Poor Man” (1975-1976) and “Roots” (1976-1977).

In 2003, he played Santa Claus in Will Ferrell’s hit film “Elf.” He was the voice of the elderly hero in the hit 2009 Pixar release, “Up.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

 

Categories: National News, News
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts