PHOTO GALLERY: Actor Ed Asner, TV’s “Lou Grant” Dies at 91

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/8 Ed Asner: 1929-2021 – Alabama News Network FILE - In this March 7, 2010, file photo, actor Ed Asner arrives during the 82nd Academy Awards in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

2/8 Ed Asner: 1929-2021 – Alabama News Network FILE - Ed Asner is shown in character as he portrays the city editor of the Los Angeles Tribune behind his office desk on the television drama "Lou Grant" in Los Angeles, Ca., in this Jan. 13, 1978 file photo. When everyone but idiotic anchorman Ted Baxter was fired from WJM News in 1977, Mary Richards and her fellow casualties were left reeling. It was a classically bittersweet finale for the beloved "Mary Tyler Moore" show after seven hit seasons. Then Mary's crusty boss, station news director Lou Grant, made a smooth transition. Within weeks, he had blown Minneapolis and snagged a good job in Los Angeles as city editor of The Tribune. (AP Photo/File)

3/8 Ed Asner: 1929-2021 – Alabama News Network FILE - In this May 18, 1976 file photo, cast members of the "Mary Tyler Moore Show," pose with their Emmys backstage, at the 28th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. From left are, Ed Asner, who plays the news director on the show but won his Emmy for his role in "Rich Man Poor Man"; Betty White, supporting actress; Ms. Moore for best actress in a comedy show and Ted Knight for supporting actor. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, file)

4/8 Ed Asner: 1929-2021 – Alabama News Network Betty White and Ed Asner hold Emmys they won in Los Angeles in May 1975. (AP Photo)

5/8 Ed Asner: 1929-2021 – Alabama News Network Actor Ed Asner, left, and the character he voices in the film, Carl Fredricksen arrive at the premiere of the animated feature film "Up" in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 16, 2009. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)



6/8 Ed Asner: 1929-2021 – Alabama News Network FILE - Former cast members of the Mary Tyler Moore Show, sans Mary Tyler Moore, are reunited for the Museum of Television and Radio's 9th annual Television Festival in Los Angeles on March 21, 1992. From left are Gavin MacLeod, Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman, Betty White and Ed Asner. (AP Photo/Craig Fujii, File)

7/8 Ed Asner: 1929-2021 – Alabama News Network FILE - In this Jan. 2007 file photo, the cast of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," from left, Gavin MacLeod, Cloris Leachman, Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper, Georgia Engel and Ed Asner, present the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

8/8 Ed Asner: 1929-2021 – Alabama News Network FILE - In this May 6, 2009, file photo, actor Ed Asner jokes as he grimaces at his home in Valley Village neighborhood in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)















Actor Ed Asner, the blustery but lovable Lou Grant in two successful television series, has died. He was 91.

Asner’s representative confirmed the death in an email Sunday to The Associated Press.

Asner was a journeyman actor in films and TV when he was hired in 1970 to play the grumpy TV news boss, Lou Grant, on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” The show ended after seven seasons and Asner moved on to star in “Lou Grant,” playing the same character, but in a newspaper drama.

The part brought Asner three best supporting actor Emmys on “Mary Tyler Moore” and two best actor awards on “Lou Grant.” He also won Emmys for his roles in the miniseries “Rich Man, Poor Man” (1975-1976) and “Roots” (1976-1977).

In 2003, he played Santa Claus in Will Ferrell’s hit film “Elf.” He was the voice of the elderly hero in the hit 2009 Pixar release, “Up.”

