PHOTO GALLERY: Hurricane Ida Knocks Out Power in New Orleans

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/15 Hurricane Ida Lashes Louisiana and Mississippi – Alabama News Network A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

2/15 Hurricane Ida Lashes Louisiana and Mississippi – Alabama News Network A man takes pictures of high waves along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

3/15 Hurricane Ida Lashes Louisiana and Mississippi – Alabama News Network Local residents Portia Potyok, left, and Bradley Darby, watch the wind and waves along a seawall as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

4/15 Hurricane Ida Lashes Louisiana and Mississippi – Alabama News Network Local residents Portia Potyok, right, and Bradley Darby, watch the wind and waves along a seawall as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

5/15 Hurricane Ida Lashes Louisiana and Mississippi – Alabama News Network Local residents Portia Potyok, left, and Bradley Darby, watch the wind and waves along a seawall as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)



6/15 Hurricane Ida Lashes Louisiana and Mississippi – Alabama News Network Spectators photographs the rough flood waters at the Gulfport Municipal Marina as they watch the arrival of Hurricane Ida Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Gulfport, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

7/15 Hurricane Ida Lashes Louisiana and Mississippi – Alabama News Network Cars drive through flood waters along route 90 as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Gulfport, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

8/15 Hurricane Ida Lashes Louisiana and Mississippi – Alabama News Network An abandoned vehicle is half submerged in a ditch next to a near flooded highway as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

9/15 Hurricane Ida Lashes Louisiana and Mississippi – Alabama News Network Cars drive through flood waters along route 90 as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Gulfport, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

10/15 Hurricane Ida Lashes Louisiana and Mississippi – Alabama News Network A news crew reports on the edge of Lake Pontchartrain ahead of approaching Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



11/15 Hurricane Ida Lashes Louisiana and Mississippi – Alabama News Network Jesse Perez, right, and Sergio Hijuelo check out the high waves on Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

12/15 Hurricane Ida Lashes Louisiana and Mississippi – Alabama News Network A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter at first light as the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

13/15 Hurricane Ida Lashes Louisiana and Mississippi – Alabama News Network A man bikes along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

14/15 Hurricane Ida Lashes Louisiana and Mississippi – Alabama News Network A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

15/15 Hurricane Ida Lashes Louisiana and Mississippi – Alabama News Network Tony Hilliard, left, and his family expose themselves to the elements as Hurricane Ida begins to make landfall, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)































Emergency officials say Hurricane Ida has knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans, hours after blasting ashore as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S.

The city’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness said on Twitter that energy company Entergy confirmed that New Orleans has no power as of Sunday night, and that the only power in the city was coming from generators.

The message included a screen shot that cited “catastrophic transmission damage” for the power failure.

Hurricane Ida has knocked out all eight transmission lines in the New Orleans area, Entergy said. Power will not be restored Sunday night, the energy company said.

The National Weather Service said Ida, which came ashore as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, had weakened to a Category 3 storm as its eye moved west of the city Sunday night.

