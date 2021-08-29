PHOTO GALLERY: Hurricane Ida Knocks Out Power in New Orleans

Hurricane Ida Lashes Louisiana and Mississippi – Alabama News Network
Local residents Portia Potyok, left, and Bradley Darby, watch the wind and waves along a seawall as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Hurricane Ida Lashes Louisiana and Mississippi – Alabama News Network
Local residents Portia Potyok, right, and Bradley Darby, watch the wind and waves along a seawall as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Hurricane Ida Lashes Louisiana and Mississippi – Alabama News Network
Local residents Portia Potyok, left, and Bradley Darby, watch the wind and waves along a seawall as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Emergency officials say Hurricane Ida has knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans, hours after blasting ashore as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S.
The city’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness said on Twitter that energy company Entergy confirmed that New Orleans has no power as of Sunday night, and that the only power in the city was coming from generators.
The message included a screen shot that cited “catastrophic transmission damage” for the power failure.
Hurricane Ida has knocked out all eight transmission lines in the New Orleans area, Entergy said. Power will not be restored Sunday night, the energy company said.
The National Weather Service said Ida, which came ashore as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, had weakened to a Category 3 storm as its eye moved west of the city Sunday night.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)