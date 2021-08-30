ASU Soccer: Alabama State falls to Jacksonville State at home

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State dropped their home opener to Jacksonville State 5-0 at the ASU Soccer Complex Friday night after a rainy start to the day.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Jacksonville State jumped on the board early in the match on a goal from Cynthia Bagozzi following a defensive breakdown just two minutes in for a 1-0 lead.

The Gamecocks added a second first half goal in the eighth minute on an own goal from the Lady Hornets, before extending the lead to 3-0 in the 17th minute off the foot of Gabriel Clarke.

The final goal of the first half came in the 24th minute when Cephana Dean took a pass from Briana Eads for the 4-0 lead.

The two teams battled to a scoreless draw in the second half before Nyeemah Beckles scored the only goal of the second half in the 68th minute for the final result.

BY THE NUMBERS

Alabama State outshot Jacksonville State on the night 13-11, however the Gamecocks got nine shots on goal to just five for Alabama State.

Both teams recorded five saves in goal.

GAME NOTES

Alabama State shifted the lineup a little against the Gamecocks, moving Madison Chambers (Hobart, Tasmania, Australia) to midfield and Camila Jimenez (Weston, Fla.) up front. They also inserted Alexa Delong (Williamston, Mich.) into the lineup tonight.

They were joined by D Madison Tyler (Maricopa, Ariz.), GK Sheila Sanchez (Castellon, Spain), MF Katherine Nedved (Chandler, Ariz.), F McKenna Wiscombe (Orem, Utah), F Isabella Beortegui (Santa Ana, Calif.), D Kristen Thomas (Watkinsville, Ga.), D Kayleigh O’Neal (San Diego, Calif.), and D Paige Patton (Kent, Wash.).

Sanchez, the reigning SWAC Goalkeeper of the Week, made five saves in the loss.

QUOTES (head coach Jodie Smith)

“When you come out of the locker room you just never know how it’s going to start. Normally right away we are in the game, but we made a mistake early on and that set the tone for the rest of the half. Soccer is a game of rhythm, and we got off on the wrong foot.”

“The first two goals were the mistakes of a young player trying to find her way a little bit. We talked about it and moved on, own and move on, and don’t make the same mistake. When you bring in 11 new players, you are going to have some growing pains and tonight was an indicator of that.”

“Communication is the biggest part of the game. If we communicate, it cuts down on problems and that was a point of emphasis at half. The second half we played a little better, just disappointed they got the fifth goal. Communication is definitely a key, and we have to be better with that.”

UP NEXT

Alabama State (0-3) returns to action on the road against Stetson on Sunday. The match starts at 1 pm (ET) in Deland.

