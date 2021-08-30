ASU Soccer: Lady Hornets drop road match to Stetson, return to action on Friday against South Carolina State

by Janae Smith

DELAND, Fla. | Alabama State dropped a 2-1 decision to Stetson on the road Sunday afternoon, despite a second half goal from McKenna Wiscombe (Orem, Utah).

HOW IT HAPPENED

The two teams were deadlocked at intermission, scoreless through the first 45 minutes before Jackie Fiacco scored her second goal of the season off of an assist by Lea Alexander for a 1-0 Stetson lead just 33 seconds into the second half.

The Hatters would build on that lead in the 48th minute when Alexander scored off of an assist by Fiacco for the 2-0 lead.

Alabama State got on the board 61 minutes into the match when Wiscombe was fouled in the box and converted the penalty kick for the final goal of the match.

BY THE NUMBERS

Alabama State was held to just two shots for the match, while Stetson was able to get off 27 including 17 in the second half.

Sheila Sanchez (Castellon, Spain) recorded a career-high 12 saves for Alabama State.

GAME NOTES

Alabama State head coach Jodie Smith shuffled the lineup some against the Hatters, with Sanchez (Castellon, Spain) getting her fourth straight start in goal. She was joined in the back by D Madison Tyler (Maricopa, Ariz.), D Kristen Thomas (Watkinsville, Ga.), D Paige Patton (Kent, Wash.) and D Zelia Griffith getting her first start.

They were joined by MF Grace Norbury (Melbourne, Australia), MF Alexa Delong (Williamston, Mich.), MF Camila Jimenez (Weston, Fla.), F Sunny Bowlin-Stacy (Anchorage, Alaska), F Wiscombe, and F Isabella Beortegui (Santa Ana, Calif.).

The goal from Wiscombe in the second half broke a streak of 246 minutes of scoreless soccer for Alabama State.

The loss is the fourth consecutive to open the season, and fifth dating back to last season’s loss to Penn State in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Alabama State (0-4) continues their road swing up the east coast, traveling to Orangeburg (S.C.) to face South Carolina State on Friday.

