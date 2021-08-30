ASU VolleyballAlabama State falls in tight battle to Big South opponent Gardner-Webb

by Janae Smith

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. | Alabama State volleyball dropped a 3-1 match to Gardner-Webb on Saturday afternoon to conclude the four-team Gamecock Classic at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Hornets trailed 5-0 early in the opener, before responding after a timeout to put the score at 9-5 later in the set.

Gardner-Webb started another run, this time a four-point swing before a response from Alabama State to put the score at 13-6.

Moments later, Kalysia Bates (Phenix City, Ala.) blocked an attempt to slow the Bulldog momentum, giving the Hornets some life in the 17-8 ball game, but fell in the set 25-12.

Alabama State started the second set with a dominant 10-2 run, led by three kills from Amaya Finley (Stockton, Calif.) and two aces from Bates.

After a response from the Bulldogs, the Hornets continued their strong play, going up 14-6 and forcing Gardner-Webb to call their second timeout of the set.

A run by the Bulldogs caused a called timeout from Alabama State, however the Hornets continued to control the momentum, going up 21-18 and taking the second set by a score of 25-22.

Garner-Webb started the third with a 6-2 run, but Alabama State responded to gain momentum and take a 9-8 lead.

After finding themselves down 12-9 moments later, the Hornets fought back once more after a Bulldog attack error led to another Hornet run to tie the game 14-14.

The tight set continued late, with neither team extended their lead more than two points until Gardner-Webb took a 21-18 lead, forcing an Alabama State timeout, however the Hornets could not complete the final comeback and dropped the third set 25-20.

The Hornets came out strong in the fourth, taking an early lead over the Bulldogs by a score of 5-1, and later 6-3.

After a response from Gardner-Webb to get within a point, Mahogany Vinson (Richton Park, Ill.) sparked a Hornet run with two blocks, forcing a Bulldog timeout with the score at 10-6.

Gardner-Webb had a strong response out of the break, taking a 15-13 lead later in the set before an Alabama State timeout.

The Bulldogs continued to control the momentum out of the timeout, going up 20-16 moments later and forcing the second Hornet timeout of the set before taking the match with a 25-19 win in the fourth and final set.

MATCH NOTES

Jada Rhodes (Tallahassee, Fla.) made her first start at libero against the Bulldogs, while A’Nylah Cobb (Tallahassee, Fla.) also made her first start in the game.

Cobb led the Hornets with a double-double of 13 kills and 13 digs in the match, followed by Finley who recorded nine kills and 11 digs on the day.

Setter Madison Beasley (Gilbert, Ariz.) recorded 18 assists and eight digs, while freshman Faithlynn Moss (Orlando, Fla.) added 11 assists and five digs in her debut.

Alabama State will remain on the road until September 24, as they are scheduled to play in three more tournaments before their home opener.

UP NEXT

Alabama State (0-3) will return to action next weekend as they head to Buies Creek, N.C. for the Fairfield Inn and Suites Dunn Campbell Invitational, starting on Friday, September 3. The Lady Hornets will have two matches on Friday, the first against James Madison . at 11 am, followed by a match against North Carolina Central at 3:30 pm. The tournament concludes for Alabama State with a match on Saturday, September 4 against host school Campbell.

