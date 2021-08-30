Autauga County Schools: 321 Cases of COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Autauga County school system is now posting weekly COVID-19 case updates.

As of Friday, August 27, the school system reports 321 cases among students and staff.

Prattville Kindergarten – 9

Prattville Primary – 22

Prattville Elementary – 18

Prattville Intermediate – 37

Daniel Pratt Elementary – 17

Prattville Jr. High – 78

Prattville High – 72

Second Chance – 4

Autaugaville – 1

Billingsley – 38

Pine Level Elementary – 8

Marbury Middle – 8

Marbury High – 9

School officials say they want to do all they can to keep in-person learning in place. They say if there are positive cases affecting 10% of a school’s student body, they will consider a mask mandate, schedule change or a switch to virtual learning.

Masks are not required, but are strongly encouraged.