Autauga County Schools: 321 Cases of COVID-19
The Autauga County school system is now posting weekly COVID-19 case updates.
As of Friday, August 27, the school system reports 321 cases among students and staff.
Prattville Kindergarten – 9
Prattville Primary – 22
Prattville Elementary – 18
Prattville Intermediate – 37
Daniel Pratt Elementary – 17
Prattville Jr. High – 78
Prattville High – 72
Second Chance – 4
Autaugaville – 1
Billingsley – 38
Pine Level Elementary – 8
Marbury Middle – 8
Marbury High – 9
School officials say they want to do all they can to keep in-person learning in place. They say if there are positive cases affecting 10% of a school’s student body, they will consider a mask mandate, schedule change or a switch to virtual learning.
Masks are not required, but are strongly encouraged.