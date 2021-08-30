COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Monday, Aug. 30

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19.

The Alabama Hospital Association says at least five hospitals did not report their statistics today. That means the numbers may not be totally comparable to the numbers from last week.

As of Monday, August 30, 2021, there are currently 2,815 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 48 of them are children. The numbers from Friday were 2,886 and 47.

Among the adult patients, 84% are unvaccinated. Four percent are partially vaccinated, while 12% are fully vaccinated.

There are 1,507 staffed ICU beds in the state, but 1,580 ICU patients. That is a deficit of 73 beds, compared with a deficit of 66 beds on Friday.