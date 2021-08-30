EMA Officials in West Alabama Brace for Impact from Ida

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

As Hurricane Ida begins to move farther inland — west Alabama is starting to feel the affects — and EMA officials are preparing for the worst.

EMA officials in Dallas County are concerned about flash flooding — strong winds — and the possibility of tornadoes.

“At this time we do have all of our individual storm shelters open for those citizens that live in mobile homes.”

Director Toya Stiles says residents need to take all weather warnings seriously.

“At this time we’re going through this pandemic and I know a lot of people are hesitant about going to the storm shelters. But it would be best if everyone goes to the storm shelters because if there is a pop-up tornado, a tornado will kill you faster than the virus,” said Stiles.

In Perry County, a major concern is for downed trees and power lines.

“If there’s power outages — there is concern about people that may be on oxygen, elderly people that for a long time without power is critical for them,” said EMA Director Deandrae Kimbrough.

Kimbrough says people need to stay weather aware for the next couple of days.

“Any time you have a hurricane, it’s a possibility of spin-off tornadoes,” he said.

“They’re a little different from our normal tornado season. You really don’t get the warning that you would normally get when you are able to track the cells. They’re quick. They’re brief. But they can pack a lot of damage.”

