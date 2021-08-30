Gov. Kay Ivey Sets Dates for Special Election for Alabama House District 76

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has set dates for a special election for Alabama House District 76. The seat became vacant with the death of Rep. Thad McClammy (D-Montgomery) on August 21. He was first elected to the seat in 1994.

Ivey has set the primary date on November 16. If a runoff is needed, it would be held December 14.

The general election would be March 1, 2022.

Qualifying will end on September 14.

The seat represents Montgomery County.