Ida Impacts Likely Through Tuesday Afternoon

by Shane Butler

Ida has weaken to a tropical depression over central Mississippi. The circulation around the system will continue to provide us windy and wet conditions tonight into Tuesday. We expect south to southeast winds sustained at 10-20 with gust up to 35 mph. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is possible through Tuesday evening. There will continue to be a threat for quick spin up tornadoes areawide.

We see improving weather ahead for Wednesday and continuing into the long holiday weekend approaching. High pressure will be building over the deep south in the wake of Ida. This will reveal sunny and drier conditions for several days. The drier air will make it feel a lot better than what we’ve dealt with lately. Clear skies and light winds overnight will feel rather comfortable. Temps will actually drop into the lower to mid 60s for a few nights.