Montgomery County Mugshots (08/14/21-08/24/21)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
Janae Smith
BELL, LANCE – Robbery 1st
BELYUE, JOQUAN – Assault 3rd
BOZEMAN, MITCHELL – Probation Violation
COLIN, DEMETRICUS – Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
DAVIS SR, JAMES – Assault 2nd(Physical Injury)
DAVIS, TIAWANE – Possess-Receipt Cont
DEAN, BLAKE – Probation Violation
FRANCISCO, EULALIA – Aggravated Child Abuse
JACKSON, BERNICE – Assault 2nd
JACKSON, ERIC – Domestic Violation-Strangulation Suffocation
JENKINS, BRANDON – Assault First Degree
KING, JEREMIAH – Burglary 3rd
KISER, LATWANDA – Fraud Use Credit Debit Card
KNIGHTON, LANCE – Auto Burglary
LASSIC, ANDRE – Arson 1st Degree
LASSITER, MICHAEL – Theft of Property 1st
LEE, DOMINIQUE – Domestic Violence III
LEMASTER, JOSEPH – Parole Violation
LEWIS, JEREMIAH – Burglary 3rd
MARLOWE, CURTIS – Burglary 3rd
MATHIS, CORWIN – Burglary III (Unoccupied)
MEANS, DEMITRIC – Fail Register Transfer Tag News Vehicle
MIDDLETON, LEON – Arson Second Degree
OWENS, ALMENDARIOUS – Unlawful Imprisonment First Degree-Exposure to Possible Physical Injury
PRUITT III, ALBERT – Assault First Degree-Aggravated Assault Non Family Gun
RICHARDSON, JADERRICK – Possess Receipt Cont
ROBINSON JR, REGINALD – Criminal Poss Forged Instr 2nd
SANDERS, CHRISTOPHER – Contempt of Court
TANT, ASHLEY – Possess Receipt Cont
WILLIAMS, DARRYL – Rape 1st
