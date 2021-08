by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after a Montgomery man died of gunshot wounds.

Police say 25-year-old Juwan Felder was shot at around 2:40 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Maxwell Avenue. He died at a hospital.

Police have charged 21-year-old Vernon McQueen of Montgomery with murder. McQueen was taken into custody today and put in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.