NEW AUG 31: DC’s Stargirl – “Summer School: Chapter Four”

by Janae Smith

THE DEVIL IN THE SHADOWS — As Pat (Luke Wilson) considers whether he should come clean to Courtney (Brec Bassinger) about Eclipso’s past, a surprise visit from Crock (Neil Hopkins) and Paula (Joy Osmanski) catches him and Barbara off guard. A tense run-in with The Shade (Jonathan Cake) provides Courtney with some valuable information. Finally, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) makes her move.

Watch a new episode of DC’s Stargirl AUG 31 at 7PM on your local Montgomery CW!



