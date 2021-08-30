Prattville Man Hit, Killed by SUV in Chilton County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Prattville man was killed when he was hit by an SUV in a construction zone.

State troopers say 33-year-old Brandon Barber was killed as he was holding a traffic control sign on Alabama 191 near the 11 mile marker, about two miles south of Jemison. Barber was pronounced dead at a hospital in Clanton.

Investigators say the driver of the SUV failed to yield.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.