Prattville Man Hit, Killed by SUV in Chilton County
Alabama State Troopers say a Prattville man was killed when he was hit by an SUV in a construction zone.
State troopers say 33-year-old Brandon Barber was killed as he was holding a traffic control sign on Alabama 191 near the 11 mile marker, about two miles south of Jemison. Barber was pronounced dead at a hospital in Clanton.
Investigators say the driver of the SUV failed to yield.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.