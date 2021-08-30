Taliban guard says last US planes have flown out of Kabul

by Alabama News Network Staff

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – A Taliban guard at Kabul’s airport says the last U.S. planes have flown out after 20 years of war.

Hemad Sherzad says five planes departed around midnight. Celebratory gunfire erupted across the Afghan capital early Tuesday.

The U.S. confirmed the withdrawal of its last troops, which was due to take place by a self-imposed Tuesday deadline.

Islamic State militants fired a volley of rockets at the airport on Monday without hurting anyone.

The departure of the last planes marks the end of a massive U.S.-led airlift in which tens of thousands of Afghans were able to flee Taliban rule.

