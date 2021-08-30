TechMGM Opened Tech Innovation Center on Dexter Avenue

by Carrington Cole

The City of Montgomery is adding a new addition to the city that will make learning and working with the latest technology so much easier. The Lab on Dexter Avenue opened Monday August 30th and it has a lot to offer people who want to open a business that is tech savvy.

The Lab offers a working and learning environment for start-up and small businesses to grow from. New entrepreneur’s can develop digital skills for their business from social media design to advanced technical training. The Lab is from the same people who created TechMGM, but is more geared toward working with the surrounding community. There are office business suites available to rent for new company’s inside The Lab where new businesses can collaborate with one another.

Executive Director of TechMGM, Charisse Stokes, had this to say about The Lab, “A new collaborative learning environment, it’s really at the intersection of social and tech innovation. We have an opportunity to grow small businesses, focus on your small minority and woman owned businesses, but even more so to educate those on tech training as well as entrepreneurial training that we’ll have within the facility.”

The Lab is open for business and accepts entrepreneur’s from all ages.