Dismukes Pleads Not Guilty to Theft Charge

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama lawmaker has pleaded not guilty to theft charges related to his former employer.

Court records show Rep. Will Dismukes entered the innocent plea during a Monday hearing in Montgomery.

Dismukes is accused of taking property valued at over $2,500 from his former employer, Weiss Flooring.

Dismukes has said he expects to be exonerated.

Dismukes’ attorney Trey Norman has said the case is more suited for civil court.

Montgomery Judge Brooke Reid on Monday also denied a defense request to move the case out of Montgomery County.

