A Low Tornado Risk, Wind, And Rain Due To Ida Tuesday

by Ben Lang

The center of still tropical depression Ida was in the Tennessee Valley as of 10AM Tuesday. However, the tropical circulation remains large and we still feel the impacts from the storm. Wind, rain, and a low tornado risk remain hazards in our area through late Tuesday. The flash flood watch was cancelled early, but up to 1″ of additional rain could fall in locations mainly east of I-65. Sustained winds up to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 are possible even outside of tropical showers and storms. The Storm Prediction center maintains a marginal to slight risk for severe weather east of I-65 today. Re-developing tropical bands in east Alabama pose a low tornado risk Tuesday afternoon.

The weather begins to improve this evening and overnight, though winds remain on the breezy side. The sky partially clears overnight, so Wednesday could begin with some sunshine. Temperatures trend warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated to scattered showers or storms could re-develop during the afternoon, but don’t pose a severe risk. Storms wind down Wednesday evening, and Wednesday night should be dry as the sky clears.

The end of the week appears quite nice for early September. The sky remains mostly sunny throughout Thursday and Friday. While afternoon temperatures trend hotter, the humidity likely trends lower. That allows overnight temperatures to fall into the 60s Thursday and Friday night.

The Holiday weekend remains mainly dry, but Sunday or Labor Day could feature a few showers. Otherwise, expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky each day. Afternoon highs reach the low 90s, while overnight lows temperatures fall into the upper 60s or low 70s.