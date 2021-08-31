ASU Football: Alabama State to honor five teams during 120th year celebration

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | The Alabama State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced that five teams will be honored throughout the course of the 2021 season as the Hornets celebrate 120 years of football this fall.

Alabama State and Miles will kick off the season on Saturday, September 4 in the Labor Day Classic at ASU Stadium, with the Hornets honoring the 2004 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship team that finished 10-2 and defeated Southern 40-35 in the championship game. That year, Alabama State reeled off five consecutive conference wins to secure a berth in the championship game behind the late Tarvaris Jackson at quarterback.

The Hornets return home on September 25, facing Bethune-Cookman in the conference opener with kick set for 5 pm on Greek Unity Day. Alabama State will honor the 2001 SWAC Division champions that played in the championship game. That season, Alabama State finished 8-4 including winning eight consecutive games after dropping the first two of the season.

Alabama State and UAPB meet for homecoming at ASU Stadium on October 9, with kick set for 2 pm. The Hornets will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1991 SWAC and HBCU National Champions led by the late Houston Markham. The team finished 11-0-1 that season including a 36-13 victory over North Carolina A&T in the Alamo Heritage Bowl to cap off the unbeaten season.

The Hornets kick off November with Texas Southern on Military Appreciation Day (November 20) with kick set for 2 pm. They will honor the 2003 SWAC Division champions during the contest, a team that made the championship game before falling to Southern. The Hornets finished 8-5 that season including a streak of three consecutive wins to end the season capped off with victory in the Turkey Day Classic.

Alabama State will close out the regular season with the Turkey Day Classic against Tuskegee on November 25, honoring the 2010 SWAC Division champions. That season, Alabama State finished 7-5 including a streak of four consecutive wins.

ALABAMA STATE ON ESPN FAMILY OF NETWORKS

Alabama State can be seen six times on the ESPN Family of Networks beginning on September 11 at Auburn (SEC Network). They will also be seen at home three times beginning with Bethune-Cookman on September 25 (ESPN+), Texas Southern on November 20 (ESPN+), and Tuskegee on November 25 (ESPN+). The Hornets will also play on the road against Jackson State on October 16 (ESPN+) and at the Magic City Classic on October 30 (ESPN3/ESPNU tape delay).

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets still remain for the 2021 football season inside ASU Stadium, both single-game and season tickets are available by calling (334) 229-4551 or by visiting the Ticket Office located in the West End Zone. Tickets are also still available for the September 11 contest at Auburn, and the Magic City Classic in Birmingham on October 30. Alabama State will host five homes in Montgomery including Miles (September 4), Bethune-Cookman (September 25), UAPB (October 9), Texas Southern (November 20), and Tuskegee (November 25) in the Turkey Day Classic.

