COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Tuesday, Aug. 31

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. New statistics show the deficit of ICU beds is growing.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 31, the state has 1,537 staffed ICU beds, but 1,621 ICU patients. That makes the deficit 84 beds. The shortage was 73 beds on Monday and 66 on Friday. The association says at least five hospitals didn’t report statistics for Monday, so the numbers may not be totally comparable.

54% of those in ICU have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are currently 2,873 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 55 of them are children. The numbers from Monday were 2,815 and 48.

Among the adult patients, 84% are unvaccinated. Four percent are partially vaccinated, while 12% are fully vaccinated.