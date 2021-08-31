Harley Davidson Hosts ‘Carnival for Canines’ to Raise Money for Elmore County Humane Society

by Carrington Cole

If you go down to the Harley Davidson Tuesday afternoon you’ll see more than just hogs, you’ll also see some dogs!

Harley Davidson has partnered with the Elmore County Humane Society to host a “Carnival for Canines.” From 2-8pm, people came and enjoyed carnival food, games, and more with the Harley Davidson crew. Prizes were gifted to all winners in the games. All donations from the event will be going toward the Elmore County Humane Shelter.

All dogs and their owners were welcomed to join the Paw-some event!