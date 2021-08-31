Ida’s Impacts Lingering

by Shane Butler

Ida continues to move farther away but its impacts linger over us through Wednesday. The circulation around the tropical system is keeping clouds and occasional showers moving through the area. We see a few more showers working through on Wednesday but that will do it. High pressure begins to build over the region and we’re in for some really nice weather conditions for a few days. We expect lots of sunshine along with drier air flowing into the state. This will make if rather comfortable early Thursday and Friday morning. Temps will cool into the mid 60s. A stretch of really nice weather maintains itself throughout our long holiday weekend. Abundant sunshine along with drier air will give us a nice unofficial end to summer. It will feel every bit of summer as temps warm back into the low to mid 90s.